Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

This Charming home has 1 room to rent. You will occupy the largest room on the upper level. The home has an open floor plan on the main level, granite counters and hardwood floors. Convenient and easy access to metro & shopping. You can also enjoy off street parking and the spacious yard. Room will be available April 1, 2020.