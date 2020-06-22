Amenities

New To Market H Street Corridor One Bedroom One Bathroom! 700 Square Feet! - Address: 618 F Street NE Unit 7 Washington, DC 20002

Market Rent: $1,900 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash

Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Pets: No Pets Allowed

Parking: Street Parking Only

Available Now!



Welcome to 618 F Street NE Unit 7! This loft style apartment is located close by to H Street NE. The unit has a fireplace, living room area, full kitchen, with a bedroom upstairs. There are built ins in the closets!



Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathroom: One Bathroom

Square Footage: 700 Square Feet

Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Range Stove/Oven, Mircowave

Application Fees: $50 per person

Move In Fee: Tenant Responsible for all move in fees



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main LIne: 202.537.1801



(RLNE4569742)