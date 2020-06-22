All apartments in Washington
618 F Street NE Unit 7

618 F St NE · No Longer Available
Location

618 F St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
New To Market H Street Corridor One Bedroom One Bathroom! 700 Square Feet! - Address: 618 F Street NE Unit 7 Washington, DC 20002
Market Rent: $1,900 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Parking: Street Parking Only
Available Now!

Welcome to 618 F Street NE Unit 7! This loft style apartment is located close by to H Street NE. The unit has a fireplace, living room area, full kitchen, with a bedroom upstairs. There are built ins in the closets!

Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathroom: One Bathroom
Square Footage: 700 Square Feet
Appliances: Dishwasher, Electric Range Stove/Oven, Mircowave
Application Fees: $50 per person
Move In Fee: Tenant Responsible for all move in fees

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main LIne: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4569742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

