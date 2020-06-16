All apartments in Washington
617 Powhatan Place NW
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:02 AM

617 Powhatan Place NW

617 Powhatan Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

617 Powhatan Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Renovated Beauty in Brightwood 3BD/3.5BA - Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, four-bath (three-full bath) home located in Brightwood with exquisite Brazilian cherry-hardwood floors on the main level. Abundance of windows throughout the home allowing for lots of natural light. Open-floor plan with gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a counter-top seating area, and a full dining room featuring built-in shelving storage space. Fully finished basement with separate outdoor access (walk-out basement). Front and back patios perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining. Landscaping and lawn care is included in the list price!

(RLNE5098325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Powhatan Place NW have any available units?
617 Powhatan Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Powhatan Place NW have?
Some of 617 Powhatan Place NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Powhatan Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
617 Powhatan Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Powhatan Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 617 Powhatan Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 617 Powhatan Place NW offer parking?
No, 617 Powhatan Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 617 Powhatan Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Powhatan Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Powhatan Place NW have a pool?
No, 617 Powhatan Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 617 Powhatan Place NW have accessible units?
No, 617 Powhatan Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Powhatan Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Powhatan Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
