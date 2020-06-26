Amenities

Union Market/H St NE with all the restaurants & bars that come with it! Incredible architecture, cool, design ~ a urban feel. Beautiful Victorian with recent renovation from 1910, 3 nice BRs upstairs with 2 1/2 baths. 4 blocks from Union Market; approximately 4-5 blocks from Whole Foods, H St & the Trolley (DC is currently not charging a fee to ride it), only 3 blocks from Trader Joes, near Union Station, Capitol Hill & NOMA. Walk or bike to all of the restaurants on H St, Whole Foods and the Giant Grocery as well. Also enjoy the many shops & eateries at Union Market including Movie Night in the summer! Near coffee/restaurants/bars/trolley/metro. Some outdoor space ~ balcony & area on ground ~ nice to grill. Very close to the NOMA/Gallaudet Metro (Red Line) ~ approximately 4 blocks. The house has a gourmet chef~s kitchen, and is energy efficient with LED lights throughout, with dimmer switches and external timer lights. Please note that there is a rental unit in the basement with a separate entrance, barely visible from the street. Parking is available on the street typically within a block of the home. The house is being rented without furniture, photos show it with furniture. Lease Details: Owner pays for water. Tenant pays for electricity, gas, internet/cable & alarm service. Pets? Let's discuss. $3,700/month + utilities (except water). Near Politics and Prose, REI, Gallaudet University and the Angelika independent movie house. Several of the restaurants/bars/coffee shops include - Le Grenier, Ethiopic Restaurant, Dio Wine Bar, Redrocks, Bar Elena, Copycat Co., Farmbird, Fare Well (Vegan), The Big Board, Horace and Dickie's (fried fish), The Queen Vic, Sticky Rice, The Pug, Toki Underground (Ramen House), Granville Moore's, Sally's Middle Name, Stable DC, Hill Prince, Bullfrog Bagels on H Street, Maketto, Smith Commons, Biergarten Haus, Bab Korean Fusion, Red Ginger, Indigo, H St Country Club, The Wydown at the Apollo, Frenchie~s Artisan Pastries & Desserts, Dangerously Delicious Pies and much more. All Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.