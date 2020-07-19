616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill media room

Luxury living in the heart of DC! Ideally located 1BR/1BA apartment in sought-after Clara Barton building, just one block from Gallery Place metro (Green, Red and Yellow lines). An oasis of quiet in the heart of bustling Penn Quarter, this 694 sq ft home features an open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile and hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, plenty of closet space, central A/C & heat, oversize shower, and a balcony with views onto a lush, quiet courtyard. Amenities include roof deck with pool and grilling, 24/7 concierge, fitness center, theater, club room & billiards, and available rental parking.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.