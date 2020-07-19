All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904

616 E Street Northwest · (571) 419-9192
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

616 E Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 20

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
Luxury living in the heart of DC! Ideally located 1BR/1BA apartment in sought-after Clara Barton building, just one block from Gallery Place metro (Green, Red and Yellow lines). An oasis of quiet in the heart of bustling Penn Quarter, this 694 sq ft home features an open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile and hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, plenty of closet space, central A/C & heat, oversize shower, and a balcony with views onto a lush, quiet courtyard. Amenities include roof deck with pool and grilling, 24/7 concierge, fitness center, theater, club room & billiards, and available rental parking.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 have any available units?
616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 have?
Some of 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 currently offering any rent specials?
616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 pet-friendly?
No, 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 offer parking?
Yes, 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 offers parking.
Does 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 have a pool?
Yes, 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 has a pool.
Does 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 have accessible units?
No, 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 does not have accessible units.
Does 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 616 E Street Northwest, Unit 904?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity