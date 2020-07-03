All apartments in Washington
614 OTIS PLACE NW
Last updated September 25 2019 at 3:22 AM

614 OTIS PLACE NW

614 Otis Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

614 Otis Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 bedroom rowhouse in Park View ready for immediate move in. Unfurnished but in decent shape with central air and hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 OTIS PLACE NW have any available units?
614 OTIS PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 614 OTIS PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
614 OTIS PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 OTIS PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 614 OTIS PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 614 OTIS PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 614 OTIS PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 614 OTIS PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 OTIS PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 OTIS PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 614 OTIS PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 614 OTIS PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 614 OTIS PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 614 OTIS PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 OTIS PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 OTIS PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 614 OTIS PLACE NW has units with air conditioning.

