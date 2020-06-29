All apartments in Washington
613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated February 20 2020 at 2:46 PM

613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

613 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

613 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful Renovated Row Home in Historic Ledroit Park. This beautiful home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The living room is spacious with a sunny southern exposure flooding the home with natural light, highlighting the glistening hardwood floors found throughout. The dining room is open to the fully renovated gas cooking kitchen, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. There is ample countertop space, and tons of cabinets for storage. The upstairs owner's bedroom is spacious and a true retreat with a private balcony off of the bedroom through a French door. There is tons of storage space through the double closets. The ensuite jack and jill bathroom is fully renovated and is a dream, with a double vanity with quartz counters, and a sumptuous spa like, walk in glass shower with ceramic subway tile surround. The second bedroom is generously sized, with a large closet. The third bedroom is on the main level and features three windows and recessed lighting. The second full bathroom is updated with a tub shower. There is a stacked washer dryer and central air conditioning and heat for the ultimate convenience! Parking is available for an additional $150.00 per month. The location is second to none, truly steps to the Shaw metro station and minutes to U Street metro, this home is ideally located for any commuter. Walk minutes to the heart of the U Street corridor, Shaw, and Ledroit Park with all shops, restaurants and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.

