613 FLORIDA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Beautiful Renovated Row Home in Historic Ledroit Park. This beautiful home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The living room is spacious with a sunny southern exposure flooding the home with natural light, highlighting the glistening hardwood floors found throughout. The dining room is open to the fully renovated gas cooking kitchen, with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. There is ample countertop space, and tons of cabinets for storage. The upstairs owner's bedroom is spacious and a true retreat with a private balcony off of the bedroom through a French door. There is tons of storage space through the double closets. The ensuite jack and jill bathroom is fully renovated and is a dream, with a double vanity with quartz counters, and a sumptuous spa like, walk in glass shower with ceramic subway tile surround. The second bedroom is generously sized, with a large closet. The third bedroom is on the main level and features three windows and recessed lighting. The second full bathroom is updated with a tub shower. There is a stacked washer dryer and central air conditioning and heat for the ultimate convenience! Parking is available for an additional $150.00 per month. The location is second to none, truly steps to the Shaw metro station and minutes to U Street metro, this home is ideally located for any commuter. Walk minutes to the heart of the U Street corridor, Shaw, and Ledroit Park with all shops, restaurants and so much more!