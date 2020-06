Amenities

parking recently renovated internet access

This is it!!! Fully renovated 1903 farm house; it's stunning! Open, gorgeous, fully-equipped kitchen, dining and living with built-ins, first floor powder room. Upstairs has two bedrooms, two full baths and a den. Absolutely everything is brand new. Large fenced backyard with space for parking two cars. Rent includes security system and wi-fi. Convenient to Homeland Security and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling. Don't miss!!!