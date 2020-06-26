All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

608 KENSINGTON PL NE

608 Kensington Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

608 Kensington Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
3 bedroom 1.5 bath semi detached home with finished basement. Close to Fort Totten metro, Walmart, Giant, Park, Rec Center. HWF, renovated bath, off street parking. Deposit $2200, App fee $55, Pets case by case, Vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 KENSINGTON PL NE have any available units?
608 KENSINGTON PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 KENSINGTON PL NE have?
Some of 608 KENSINGTON PL NE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 KENSINGTON PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
608 KENSINGTON PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 KENSINGTON PL NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 KENSINGTON PL NE is pet friendly.
Does 608 KENSINGTON PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 608 KENSINGTON PL NE offers parking.
Does 608 KENSINGTON PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 KENSINGTON PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 KENSINGTON PL NE have a pool?
No, 608 KENSINGTON PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 608 KENSINGTON PL NE have accessible units?
No, 608 KENSINGTON PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 608 KENSINGTON PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 KENSINGTON PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
