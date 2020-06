Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Built Townhome with 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath built in 2017. Conveniently located right off 295 and across from Benning Rd Metro station in the Parkside neighborhood! This is an upgraded, modern townhome with garage in amazing condition. Home features upgraded wood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Deck off the second level with an open floor plan.