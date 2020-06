Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

A must see! Property is located in the well sought after BRIGHTWOOD neighborhood. Two Blocks from Takoma Park Metro Station! Well maintained large Colonial. Includes 4 BR 3.5 bathrooms, large kitchen with walk-in pantry. Also a finished upper level that can be used as an office or play room. Hardwood flooring thru-out. In-law-suite in basement. Rear deck and fenced in rear yard. Four Car driveway. Call helpful listing agent for appoint to show .