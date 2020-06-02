All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 601 21st St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
601 21st St NE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

601 21st St NE

601 21st Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kingman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

601 21st Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
Thrilling Three Level Rowhome in Kingman Park! With Parking! - This lovely three bedroom, two bathroom rowhome in Kingman Park is spread out over three floors! Upon entering the home you'll find a light-filled living room with gleaming hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. Make your way into the dining room, which adds great space for entertaining. Off to the side is the galley style kitchen, which has updated appliances, granite countertops, and great cabinets. Leading out the back of the kitchen is a new deck, with stairs down to the secure parking pad.

Three bedrooms and one full bathroom are on the upper level of the house. The master is spacious and lined with windows. The impressive bathroom has an oversized tub and great tiling, plus a skylight letting in plenty of natural sunshine. Head down to the finished basement to find another living space with private entrance, a second full bath, and the washer and dryer.

Located just a 4-minute walk to the H St Streetcar, or a 15-minute walk to the Stadium-Armory Metro, getting around is a breeze from this location. Close by is the Rosedale Recreation Center with a library and a fantastic pool! It's an easy hop over to the H Street Corridor with amazing restaurants, bars, and venues. Both Safeway and Aldi are in close proximity for groceries. Take advantage of hiking around Kingman Island or kayaking in the summer - there's a lot of green space to explore just a few blocks away!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and a $75 monthly flat fee for water. Dogs welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5033836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 21st St NE have any available units?
601 21st St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 21st St NE have?
Some of 601 21st St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 21st St NE currently offering any rent specials?
601 21st St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 21st St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 21st St NE is pet friendly.
Does 601 21st St NE offer parking?
Yes, 601 21st St NE offers parking.
Does 601 21st St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 21st St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 21st St NE have a pool?
Yes, 601 21st St NE has a pool.
Does 601 21st St NE have accessible units?
No, 601 21st St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 601 21st St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 21st St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University