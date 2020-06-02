601 21st St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

Thrilling Three Level Rowhome in Kingman Park! With Parking! - This lovely three bedroom, two bathroom rowhome in Kingman Park is spread out over three floors! Upon entering the home you'll find a light-filled living room with gleaming hardwood floors that extend throughout the home. Make your way into the dining room, which adds great space for entertaining. Off to the side is the galley style kitchen, which has updated appliances, granite countertops, and great cabinets. Leading out the back of the kitchen is a new deck, with stairs down to the secure parking pad.



Three bedrooms and one full bathroom are on the upper level of the house. The master is spacious and lined with windows. The impressive bathroom has an oversized tub and great tiling, plus a skylight letting in plenty of natural sunshine. Head down to the finished basement to find another living space with private entrance, a second full bath, and the washer and dryer.



Located just a 4-minute walk to the H St Streetcar, or a 15-minute walk to the Stadium-Armory Metro, getting around is a breeze from this location. Close by is the Rosedale Recreation Center with a library and a fantastic pool! It's an easy hop over to the H Street Corridor with amazing restaurants, bars, and venues. Both Safeway and Aldi are in close proximity for groceries. Take advantage of hiking around Kingman Island or kayaking in the summer - there's a lot of green space to explore just a few blocks away!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, and a $75 monthly flat fee for water. Dogs welcome!



No Cats Allowed



