5908 9th St. NW - 4

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautifully refinished Boutique hotel style 2BR/1BA available immediately. Completely renovated with new kitchen, new electric and plumbing, and Central HVAC. The main Bedroom is large and will fit a King bed, dresser, and desk, and the smaller bedroom will fit a queen with room for a desk or dresser.



This unit is located in Brightwood, close to the Missouri and Georgia Avenue intersection. It's on a very quiet street with plenty of street parking. It's about a 15 minute drive to downtown and ten to Silver Spring. It's right across from the park from Chevy Chase and convenient to American, Howard, Catholic, and Trinity Universities. There is a Safeway (with Starbucks) and 24 hour CVS within five blocks, a Rite Aid within two blocks,



This is a great unit for someone with a design sensibility who wants something out of the ordinary. A few of the features:



-Porcelanosa backsplash and floors

-Granite counters

-Large Capacity Washer/Dryer

-Stainless appliances (Gas Stove)

-Gloss white and wood European kitchen

-Recessed lights

-New Central Air and Heat

-Large rear yard with separate decks and seating areas



Unit is available November 1. For a tour, call Faraji Whalen at 202.487.9565

One month's security deposit and first month's rent due upon lease signing. Equal Housing Provider.