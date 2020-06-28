All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5908 9th St. NW - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5908 9th St. NW - 4
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

5908 9th St. NW - 4

5908 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brightwood - Manor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5908 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautifully refinished Boutique hotel style 2BR/1BA available immediately. Completely renovated with new kitchen, new electric and plumbing, and Central HVAC. The main Bedroom is large and will fit a King bed, dresser, and desk, and the smaller bedroom will fit a queen with room for a desk or dresser.

This unit is located in Brightwood, close to the Missouri and Georgia Avenue intersection. It's on a very quiet street with plenty of street parking. It's about a 15 minute drive to downtown and ten to Silver Spring. It's right across from the park from Chevy Chase and convenient to American, Howard, Catholic, and Trinity Universities. There is a Safeway (with Starbucks) and 24 hour CVS within five blocks, a Rite Aid within two blocks,

This is a great unit for someone with a design sensibility who wants something out of the ordinary. A few of the features:

-Porcelanosa backsplash and floors
-Granite counters
-Large Capacity Washer/Dryer
-Stainless appliances (Gas Stove)
-Gloss white and wood European kitchen
-Recessed lights
-New Central Air and Heat
-Large rear yard with separate decks and seating areas

Unit is available November 1. For a tour, call Faraji Whalen at 202.487.9565
Spread out and sprawl in 1930's brick building in DC's quiet Brightwood neighborhood minutes from downtown, Chevy Chase, and Silver Spring. This 2br unit features a large living area with windows on two sides, a modern updated kitchen with gloss cabinets and stainless appliances, and a stunningly renovated bath. Wal-Mart and Grocery is a 2 minute walk and the unit is a quick drive or bike red to two Metro stations. 1 Parking spot free.

Central AC/Heat
Large Washer/Dryer
Stainless Appliances
Hardwood Floors
Off Street Parking

One month's security deposit and first month's rent due upon lease signing. Equal Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5908 9th St. NW - 4 have any available units?
5908 9th St. NW - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5908 9th St. NW - 4 have?
Some of 5908 9th St. NW - 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5908 9th St. NW - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
5908 9th St. NW - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5908 9th St. NW - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 5908 9th St. NW - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5908 9th St. NW - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 5908 9th St. NW - 4 offers parking.
Does 5908 9th St. NW - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5908 9th St. NW - 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5908 9th St. NW - 4 have a pool?
No, 5908 9th St. NW - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 5908 9th St. NW - 4 have accessible units?
No, 5908 9th St. NW - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5908 9th St. NW - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5908 9th St. NW - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University