5551 Chillum Plaza North East

Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this beautifully renovated row house in Riggs Park. This home features gleaming hardwoods, granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new washer and dryer. Deck off the kitchen leads to a beautiful yard and off street parking. This location is amazing a five minute walk to the Metro Rail, brand new Wal Mart and restaurants too numerous to numerous to mention. This one is priced to lease and will not last, contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.