Washington, DC
5551 Chillum Plaza North East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5551 Chillum Plaza North East

5551 Chillum Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5551 Chillum Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this beautifully renovated row house in Riggs Park. This home features gleaming hardwoods, granite countertops, brand new stainless steel appliances, brand new washer and dryer. Deck off the kitchen leads to a beautiful yard and off street parking. This location is amazing a five minute walk to the Metro Rail, brand new Wal Mart and restaurants too numerous to numerous to mention. This one is priced to lease and will not last, contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Chillum Plaza North East have any available units?
5551 Chillum Plaza North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5551 Chillum Plaza North East have?
Some of 5551 Chillum Plaza North East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Chillum Plaza North East currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Chillum Plaza North East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Chillum Plaza North East pet-friendly?
No, 5551 Chillum Plaza North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5551 Chillum Plaza North East offer parking?
No, 5551 Chillum Plaza North East does not offer parking.
Does 5551 Chillum Plaza North East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Chillum Plaza North East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Chillum Plaza North East have a pool?
No, 5551 Chillum Plaza North East does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Chillum Plaza North East have accessible units?
No, 5551 Chillum Plaza North East does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Chillum Plaza North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 5551 Chillum Plaza North East does not have units with dishwashers.
