Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill media room

Available July 1st - Sunny top floor unit with the largest one bedroom floor plan. This unit has a private balcony, hardwood floors and great city views. The condominium has 24 hour concierge, rooftop pool and grills, exercise room and party room. The building is located in the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood near Safeway, great restaurants, museums, Capital One Center and theater. Tenants will give a video tour by appointment prior to in-person showing.