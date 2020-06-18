All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:54 PM

5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave

5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast · (202) 618-4210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, bay window, and walk-in closet. Great price and all utilities included in a good neighborhood! Close to shopping and just minutes from public transportation to make commuting a breeze.

Parking: On Street
All Utilities are Included
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: All Utilities Included, Controlled Access, Off Street Parking, Laundry On-Site

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave have any available units?
5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave have?
Some of 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave does offer parking.
Does 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave have a pool?
No, 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave have accessible units?
No, 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5503 Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity