Washington, DC
549 45th Street Northeast
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

549 45th Street Northeast

549 45th Street Northeast · (202) 489-9376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

549 45th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Benning

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
B Available 07/01/20 One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July. Our current tenant is sadly leaving to her hometown and we’re looking to find someone as great and chill. This peaceful abode is located in a quiet and tree-filled neighborhood few blocks away from Kenilworth Aquatic Garden, a 10-minute walk from two Metro stations Minnesota Ave and Benning Road and short skip to Eastern Market and H street corridor nightlife. Please feel free to DM for a virtual tour or more details.

About the Apartment:

One Large bedroom with its own bedroom apartment with independent entrance, with a spacious living room and kitchen with tons of natural sunlight from the full size windows. The apartment is fully furnished and kitchen is equipped with many essentials (microwave, toaster, dishes, cutlery, etc), it even has a wine fridge additional to the full size fridge. Utilities are included. There is an independent washer/dryer unit for the sole use of the tenant. In case I didn’t mention it before, the apartment has an independent entrance on the side, with some garden area where you can feel free to grow your own flowers or veggies.

About the Living in our neighborhood:

The neighborhood is friendly and has a lot of green areas for walks or cycling. It’s very close to H street corridor and Eastern Market. There are many options of restaurants and the supermarket is at a short 15-min walk. The apartment is centrally located and has everything you need. We are very responsive and reasonable landlords, we appreciate and respect privacy, as well as treat tenants like the neighbors we are. Commute to downtown DC is very reasonable by metro.

Send me a message with any questions if you’re interested in living in a beautiful one bedroom apartment.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=13338471

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 45th Street Northeast have any available units?
549 45th Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 45th Street Northeast have?
Some of 549 45th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 45th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
549 45th Street Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 45th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 549 45th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 549 45th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 549 45th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 549 45th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 549 45th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 45th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 549 45th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 549 45th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 549 45th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 549 45th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 45th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
