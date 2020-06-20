549 45th Street Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

B Available 07/01/20 One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July. Our current tenant is sadly leaving to her hometown and we’re looking to find someone as great and chill. This peaceful abode is located in a quiet and tree-filled neighborhood few blocks away from Kenilworth Aquatic Garden, a 10-minute walk from two Metro stations Minnesota Ave and Benning Road and short skip to Eastern Market and H street corridor nightlife. Please feel free to DM for a virtual tour or more details.



About the Apartment:



One Large bedroom with its own bedroom apartment with independent entrance, with a spacious living room and kitchen with tons of natural sunlight from the full size windows. The apartment is fully furnished and kitchen is equipped with many essentials (microwave, toaster, dishes, cutlery, etc), it even has a wine fridge additional to the full size fridge. Utilities are included. There is an independent washer/dryer unit for the sole use of the tenant. In case I didn’t mention it before, the apartment has an independent entrance on the side, with some garden area where you can feel free to grow your own flowers or veggies.



About the Living in our neighborhood:



The neighborhood is friendly and has a lot of green areas for walks or cycling. It’s very close to H street corridor and Eastern Market. There are many options of restaurants and the supermarket is at a short 15-min walk. The apartment is centrally located and has everything you need. We are very responsive and reasonable landlords, we appreciate and respect privacy, as well as treat tenants like the neighbors we are. Commute to downtown DC is very reasonable by metro.



Send me a message with any questions if you’re interested in living in a beautiful one bedroom apartment.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=13338471



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789377)