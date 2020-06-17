All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5428 NEVADA AVE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5428 NEVADA AVE NW
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

5428 NEVADA AVE NW

5428 Nevada Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5428 Nevada Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome to Chevy Chase, DC |One of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Washington, full of lovely streets lined with mature trees and beautifully manicured gardens. This premier location is close to the most prestigious public and private schools in the Capital. The beautifully renovated and expanded 3,100+ square foot residence has generously proportioned rooms and offers 5-bedrooms and 3.5 renovated bathrooms. The sun-filled floor plan suits every lifestyle and showcases contemporary touches and sophisticated style. Main Floor offers a living room, dining room, powder room, family room and Chef's kitchen with French doors opening to deck and garden. The open Chef's kitchen features a professional 6-burner Thermador range, stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and appliances. 2nd Floor offers a master suite with vaulted ceiling and a spa-like ensuite bathroom, bedrooms 2 and 3, shared hallway bathroom 2, laundry, office and access to 3rd floor bedroom/playroom.Lower level has a private side entrance at main level and offers family room, bedroom 5, full bathroom 3 and utility closet.Main level, 2nd and 3rd floors are hardwood. Lower level is carpeted. Porcelanosa fixtures are in all bathrooms. Driveway comfortably fits 2-cars.Completing this incredible offering is a rear oasis with IPE Brazilian wood decking and seating extending life outdoors in full privacy including mature landscaping, level back lawn, and 1-car detached garage. | No Sign on Property | Available: 8/15/19 | Lease term: 12-Months minimum, maximum negotiable | Pets: Negotiable | Fully wired for Verizon FIOS inside and outside | Lafayette/Deal/Wilson | Commuter routes are easily accessible via Connecticut Avenue, Rock Creek Park, the Beltway, and Friendship Heights Metro (Red Line).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 NEVADA AVE NW have any available units?
5428 NEVADA AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 NEVADA AVE NW have?
Some of 5428 NEVADA AVE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 NEVADA AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
5428 NEVADA AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 NEVADA AVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5428 NEVADA AVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 5428 NEVADA AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 5428 NEVADA AVE NW offers parking.
Does 5428 NEVADA AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5428 NEVADA AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 NEVADA AVE NW have a pool?
No, 5428 NEVADA AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 5428 NEVADA AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 5428 NEVADA AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 NEVADA AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5428 NEVADA AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest
Washington, DC 20250
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University