5428 NEVADA AVE NW

Welcome to Chevy Chase, DC |One of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Washington, full of lovely streets lined with mature trees and beautifully manicured gardens. This premier location is close to the most prestigious public and private schools in the Capital. The beautifully renovated and expanded 3,100+ square foot residence has generously proportioned rooms and offers 5-bedrooms and 3.5 renovated bathrooms. The sun-filled floor plan suits every lifestyle and showcases contemporary touches and sophisticated style. Main Floor offers a living room, dining room, powder room, family room and Chef's kitchen with French doors opening to deck and garden. The open Chef's kitchen features a professional 6-burner Thermador range, stainless steel refrigerator/freezer and appliances. 2nd Floor offers a master suite with vaulted ceiling and a spa-like ensuite bathroom, bedrooms 2 and 3, shared hallway bathroom 2, laundry, office and access to 3rd floor bedroom/playroom.Lower level has a private side entrance at main level and offers family room, bedroom 5, full bathroom 3 and utility closet.Main level, 2nd and 3rd floors are hardwood. Lower level is carpeted. Porcelanosa fixtures are in all bathrooms. Driveway comfortably fits 2-cars.Completing this incredible offering is a rear oasis with IPE Brazilian wood decking and seating extending life outdoors in full privacy including mature landscaping, level back lawn, and 1-car detached garage. | No Sign on Property | Available: 8/15/19 | Lease term: 12-Months minimum, maximum negotiable | Pets: Negotiable | Fully wired for Verizon FIOS inside and outside | Lafayette/Deal/Wilson | Commuter routes are easily accessible via Connecticut Avenue, Rock Creek Park, the Beltway, and Friendship Heights Metro (Red Line).