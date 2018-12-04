All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5419 Illinois Avenue NW
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

5419 Illinois Avenue NW

5419 Illinois Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Illinois Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful newly remodeled English basement - Property Id: 229317

1BR / 1Ba 650ft.

application fee details: Credit check.
apartment
w/d in unit
no smoking

Remodeled English basement in Petworth.
Apartment is furnish.
Gas, water, electric and WiFi included.
Washer and dryer, Full kitchen (no diswaher)
Full bathroom.
Private entrance.
Control your own heating and air conditioning.
Longer lease preferred.
No smoking inside unit.

The patio is in process to be remodeled.
BBQ and table will be there as a sharing area. Photos to come soon.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229317
Property Id 229317

(RLNE5586884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Illinois Avenue NW have any available units?
5419 Illinois Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5419 Illinois Avenue NW have?
Some of 5419 Illinois Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5419 Illinois Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Illinois Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Illinois Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5419 Illinois Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 5419 Illinois Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 5419 Illinois Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 5419 Illinois Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5419 Illinois Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Illinois Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 5419 Illinois Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 5419 Illinois Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 5419 Illinois Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Illinois Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5419 Illinois Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.

