Amenities

Charming Tudor freshly painted with hardwood floors. LR w fireplace, DR, sun room, den, kitchen and powder room on main. 3BRs and 1 new full bath up. Pull down stairs to attic storage. Fin LL rec room with 2nd FB, storage and access to garage. Bus stop on the corner w easy access to red line metro! 1-4 year lease. Pets case by case basis.