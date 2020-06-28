Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

538 Ingraham St. NW Available 10/01/19 Amazing Renovated Petworth Rowhouse - Renter's Warehouse and Regina Jones proudly present to you this freshly renovated 3Bed/2Bath Row home in the Petworth neighborhood! Home has been meticulously cared for and renovated, features refinished Hard Wood floors and fresh paint throughout home! Main level of home features formal living & dining area, kitchen features new appliances. Large fenced in backyard with **Ample off street parking!**. Upper level features 3 generously sized bedrooms along with recently renovated full bath. Home also features large finished basement with laundry and storage room along with a recently renovated full bathroom. Public transportation is readily available, commuting to downtown is a breeze! This one wont last! $45 non-refundable App Fee $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge. Equal Housing Opportunity. For Showings contact regina at 202-217-4807.



(RLNE5111060)