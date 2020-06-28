All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 538 Ingraham St. NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
538 Ingraham St. NW
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

538 Ingraham St. NW

538 Ingraham Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

538 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
538 Ingraham St. NW Available 10/01/19 Amazing Renovated Petworth Rowhouse - Renter's Warehouse and Regina Jones proudly present to you this freshly renovated 3Bed/2Bath Row home in the Petworth neighborhood! Home has been meticulously cared for and renovated, features refinished Hard Wood floors and fresh paint throughout home! Main level of home features formal living & dining area, kitchen features new appliances. Large fenced in backyard with **Ample off street parking!**. Upper level features 3 generously sized bedrooms along with recently renovated full bath. Home also features large finished basement with laundry and storage room along with a recently renovated full bathroom. Public transportation is readily available, commuting to downtown is a breeze! This one wont last! $45 non-refundable App Fee $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent, $99 move-in charge. Equal Housing Opportunity. For Showings contact regina at 202-217-4807.

(RLNE5111060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Ingraham St. NW have any available units?
538 Ingraham St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Ingraham St. NW have?
Some of 538 Ingraham St. NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Ingraham St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
538 Ingraham St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Ingraham St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 538 Ingraham St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 538 Ingraham St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 538 Ingraham St. NW offers parking.
Does 538 Ingraham St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 538 Ingraham St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Ingraham St. NW have a pool?
No, 538 Ingraham St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 538 Ingraham St. NW have accessible units?
No, 538 Ingraham St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Ingraham St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Ingraham St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University