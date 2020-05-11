All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:59 PM

5350 32ND ST NW

5350 32nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5350 32nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Gorgeous, fully renovated, deceptively large side-hall colonial in a great location within walking distance to shops, parks, dining and Metro! 4 finished levels, large gourmet kitchen with table space, family room addition, with upgrades throughout. Lower level has large rec. room with full bath and an extra bedroom - perfect for guest/nanny. Finished attic, fully fenced private, beautiful custom stone courtyard with a pond and fountain. Newer roof, 1 car garage. (Pictures are from the last renter). Available from December 1st. Call Alexa for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5350 32ND ST NW have any available units?
5350 32ND ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5350 32ND ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
5350 32ND ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5350 32ND ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 5350 32ND ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5350 32ND ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 5350 32ND ST NW offers parking.
Does 5350 32ND ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5350 32ND ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5350 32ND ST NW have a pool?
No, 5350 32ND ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 5350 32ND ST NW have accessible units?
No, 5350 32ND ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5350 32ND ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5350 32ND ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5350 32ND ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5350 32ND ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.

