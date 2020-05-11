5350 32ND ST NW

Amenities

garage recently renovated courtyard

Gorgeous, fully renovated, deceptively large side-hall colonial in a great location within walking distance to shops, parks, dining and Metro! 4 finished levels, large gourmet kitchen with table space, family room addition, with upgrades throughout. Lower level has large rec. room with full bath and an extra bedroom - perfect for guest/nanny. Finished attic, fully fenced private, beautiful custom stone courtyard with a pond and fountain. Newer roof, 1 car garage. (Pictures are from the last renter). Available from December 1st. Call Alexa for a showing!