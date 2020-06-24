5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Townhouse, designer grade finishes throughout, with brand new kitchen (S/S, Granite), and flex floor plan. Ideal for sophisticated urbanites: walk to shops/dining/metro! Gleaming hard wood, marble, tile floors. Private stone patio, family room, den. Luxury master suite, 2 additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms.



1 car Garage+1 driveway pkg spot, 3 Wood burning fireplaces, recessed lighting, W/D, Central vacuum, Intercom.



Call or text (301) 928-7118 for showings.

Credit must be over 600. No evictions!



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26996



(RLNE4707774)