5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest

Amenities
Gorgeous Townhouse, designer grade finishes throughout, with brand new kitchen (S/S, Granite), and flex floor plan. Ideal for sophisticated urbanites: walk to shops/dining/metro! Gleaming hard wood, marble, tile floors. Private stone patio, family room, den. Luxury master suite, 2 additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms.
1 car Garage+1 driveway pkg spot, 3 Wood burning fireplaces, recessed lighting, W/D, Central vacuum, Intercom.
Call or text (301) 928-7118 for showings.
Credit must be over 600. No evictions!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26996
(RLNE4707774)