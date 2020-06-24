All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest

5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhouse, designer grade finishes throughout, with brand new kitchen (S/S, Granite), and flex floor plan. Ideal for sophisticated urbanites: walk to shops/dining/metro! Gleaming hard wood, marble, tile floors. Private stone patio, family room, den. Luxury master suite, 2 additional bedrooms with en suite bathrooms.

1 car Garage+1 driveway pkg spot, 3 Wood burning fireplaces, recessed lighting, W/D, Central vacuum, Intercom.

Call or text (301) 928-7118 for showings.
Credit must be over 600. No evictions!

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26996

(RLNE4707774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest have any available units?
5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest offers parking.
Does 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5330 Connecticut Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

