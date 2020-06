Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated four bedrooms and three and half baths Apartment. A luxury living around the corner from bus route to two metro stations, namely Potomac and Petworth. Walmart store , shops and restaurants around the corner. Plenty of space. Hardwood floors, granite counter-top and Marble Baths. Top appliances and fireplace. Washer dryer in Unit.