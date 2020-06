Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bike storage

Immaculately cared for/renovated condo. Granite countertops, floor to ceiling cabinets, HWD floors. 2 large closets (one is a walk in). This is an L shaped efficiency - the owner is providing 3 white wall units for reconfiguring the space if desired. Built in water purifier/filter,Rooftop deck (4th of July fireworks!!).All utilities included. Bike rack. Walk to metro. No pets, no smoking.