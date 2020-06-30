All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 30 2020

525 PARK ROAD NW

525 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

525 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Almost brand new, unit #304 is a gorgeous state-of-the-art TRUE 2BR/2BR PH condo residence in a boutique community in booming Park View. Oversized windows flood this contemporary space with natural light. Top tier fixtures & appliances with invaluable features including in-unit washer & dryer, (1) parking space, and a large, private rooftop deck, with year-round views of the National Cathedral & Washington Monument, completes this premium unit. Park View is a hidden gem on DCs residential map! Located just steps from Georgia Avenue and just a few blocks from the Petworth metro ~ this is right where the action is! Plenty of new construction options alongside colorful row-houses, attractive retail offerings & wonderful lifestyle amenities within short distances offer the perfect blend for a coveted urban lifestyle. And, so much more moving into the neighborhood! Bike Score 92 Walk Score 88 Transit Score 75

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
525 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 PARK ROAD NW have?
Some of 525 PARK ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
525 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 525 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 525 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 525 PARK ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 525 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 PARK ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 525 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 525 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 525 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 525 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.

