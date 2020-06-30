525 PARK ROAD NW

Amenities

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Almost brand new, unit #304 is a gorgeous state-of-the-art TRUE 2BR/2BR PH condo residence in a boutique community in booming Park View. Oversized windows flood this contemporary space with natural light. Top tier fixtures & appliances with invaluable features including in-unit washer & dryer, (1) parking space, and a large, private rooftop deck, with year-round views of the National Cathedral & Washington Monument, completes this premium unit. Park View is a hidden gem on DCs residential map! Located just steps from Georgia Avenue and just a few blocks from the Petworth metro ~ this is right where the action is! Plenty of new construction options alongside colorful row-houses, attractive retail offerings & wonderful lifestyle amenities within short distances offer the perfect blend for a coveted urban lifestyle. And, so much more moving into the neighborhood! Bike Score 92 Walk Score 88 Transit Score 75