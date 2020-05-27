All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

525 Ingraham St NW

525 Ingraham Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

525 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
525 Ingraham St NW Available 10/12/19 Bright and Spacious Rowhome in Brightwood - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom rowhome spread across 3 levels truly is a gem! Step into this newly renovated home, with standout hardwood floors and large windows that let in tons of natural light. The open-concept living room, dining, and kitchen area are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The beautiful kitchen offers tons of space and functionality. It has a fabulous tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, and plenty of counter space for all of your culinary creations! The main floor is rounded out with a breakfast bar, a half bath, and doors that lead to the deck and huge backyard (that includes an off-street parking pad!).

On the second floor, youll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master suite, each with tons of space and natural light. The master bedroom, which faces the front of the home features high ceilings with doors leading to a private balcony, and a stylish ensuite bathroom complete with subway tile, brass fixtures, large skylight and gorgeous vanity. Head downstairs to the finished basement, with a spacious living area perfect for hosting a game or movie night, and another bedroom and full bathroom.

This fabulous rowhome is located along a gorgeous tree-lined street not far from Georgia Avenue where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Wander a couple of blocks to Kennedy Street where you can dine at great spots like Taqueria Distrito Federal, Jackie Lee's, Tony's Place, or Anxo Cidery. Brightwood is conveniently tucked between Old Town Takoma and Silver Spring but still close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street (Yes Organic, Himitsu, Timber Pizza) and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and $100 monthly flat fee for water. Up to two pets are welcome!

(RLNE5150482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Ingraham St NW have any available units?
525 Ingraham St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Ingraham St NW have?
Some of 525 Ingraham St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Ingraham St NW currently offering any rent specials?
525 Ingraham St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Ingraham St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Ingraham St NW is pet friendly.
Does 525 Ingraham St NW offer parking?
Yes, 525 Ingraham St NW offers parking.
Does 525 Ingraham St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Ingraham St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Ingraham St NW have a pool?
No, 525 Ingraham St NW does not have a pool.
Does 525 Ingraham St NW have accessible units?
No, 525 Ingraham St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Ingraham St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Ingraham St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
