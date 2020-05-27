Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

525 Ingraham St NW Available 10/12/19 Bright and Spacious Rowhome in Brightwood - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom rowhome spread across 3 levels truly is a gem! Step into this newly renovated home, with standout hardwood floors and large windows that let in tons of natural light. The open-concept living room, dining, and kitchen area are perfect for relaxing or entertaining. The beautiful kitchen offers tons of space and functionality. It has a fabulous tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, and plenty of counter space for all of your culinary creations! The main floor is rounded out with a breakfast bar, a half bath, and doors that lead to the deck and huge backyard (that includes an off-street parking pad!).



On the second floor, youll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master suite, each with tons of space and natural light. The master bedroom, which faces the front of the home features high ceilings with doors leading to a private balcony, and a stylish ensuite bathroom complete with subway tile, brass fixtures, large skylight and gorgeous vanity. Head downstairs to the finished basement, with a spacious living area perfect for hosting a game or movie night, and another bedroom and full bathroom.



This fabulous rowhome is located along a gorgeous tree-lined street not far from Georgia Avenue where you can find numerous bus routes, a Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars. Wander a couple of blocks to Kennedy Street where you can dine at great spots like Taqueria Distrito Federal, Jackie Lee's, Tony's Place, or Anxo Cidery. Brightwood is conveniently tucked between Old Town Takoma and Silver Spring but still close to Petworth's booming Upshur Street (Yes Organic, Himitsu, Timber Pizza) and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for gas, electric, and $100 monthly flat fee for water. Up to two pets are welcome!



