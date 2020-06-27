All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302

5233 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5233 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
#302 Chevy Chase Lofts - Property Id: 137089

Gorgeous one bedroom with separate loft/office for rent on Connecticut Avenue in upper NW DC. Quiet light-filled apartment facing side street with private patio. Nest thermostat. Large W/D in unit. New appliances; gas stove, dishwasher. Custom black-out blinds in bedroom. Includes one off-street parking spot. 12 minute walk to Friendship Heights metro; L2 bus line in front of building. Available furnished or unfurnished; minimum 6 month lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137089p
Property Id 137089

(RLNE5023548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 have any available units?
5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 have?
Some of 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 is pet friendly.
Does 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 offers parking.
Does 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 have a pool?
No, 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 does not have a pool.
Does 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 have accessible units?
No, 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Shelburne
1631 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University