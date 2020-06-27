5233 Connecticut Ave NW 302

Amenities

Gorgeous one bedroom with separate loft/office for rent on Connecticut Avenue in upper NW DC. Quiet light-filled apartment facing side street with private patio. Nest thermostat. Large W/D in unit. New appliances; gas stove, dishwasher. Custom black-out blinds in bedroom. Includes one off-street parking spot. 12 minute walk to Friendship Heights metro; L2 bus line in front of building. Available furnished or unfurnished; minimum 6 month lease.

