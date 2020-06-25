All apartments in Washington
523 59TH STREET NE
523 59TH STREET NE

523 59th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

523 59th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
$1275/mo 2 BR clean and neat and ready to move in about 800 Sq. feet - Utilities not included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 59TH STREET NE have any available units?
523 59TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 523 59TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
523 59TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 59TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 523 59TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 523 59TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 523 59TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 523 59TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 59TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 59TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 523 59TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 523 59TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 523 59TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 523 59TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 59TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 59TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 59TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
