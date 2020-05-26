522 G STREET NE

Amenities

New corner residence renovation 1 block from H Street in the Capitol Hill corridor! This 3 bed/3.5 bath home features many energy saving and modern features throughout. Deluxe appliances, oak floors, heated bathroom flooring, steam shower, sky lighting, exposed brick and a sprawling master suite with family room and office are just a few of the many features this home offers! Don't miss the extra outdoor storage, landscaped yard, covered patio and parking-this one won't last long! Only steps to Whole Foods, bikeshare and walking distance to the exciting H Street restaurants, bars. Ideally located between Union Station and Capitol Hill. Pets on a case by case basis.