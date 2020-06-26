5204 Hayes Street Northeast

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wow! Recently renovated top to bottom! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and island. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Fully renovated family room and full bath on lower level. Move-in ready. Fenced back yard with landscaping updates coming soon! Cats and small/medium dog OK. No smokers please. Available 6/1!



Geoff Schwartzman

SGS Property Management

844-747-6468 x2

www.sgsmgmt.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.