5204 Hayes Street Northeast

Amenities
Wow! Recently renovated top to bottom! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and island. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Fully renovated family room and full bath on lower level. Move-in ready. Fenced back yard with landscaping updates coming soon! Cats and small/medium dog OK. No smokers please. Available 6/1!
Geoff Schwartzman
SGS Property Management
844-747-6468 x2
www.sgsmgmt.com
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 6/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.