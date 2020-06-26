All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5204 Hayes Street Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5204 Hayes Street Northeast
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

5204 Hayes Street Northeast

5204 Hayes Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5204 Hayes Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wow! Recently renovated top to bottom! Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and island. Open floor plan with hardwood floors. Fully renovated family room and full bath on lower level. Move-in ready. Fenced back yard with landscaping updates coming soon! Cats and small/medium dog OK. No smokers please. Available 6/1!

Geoff Schwartzman
SGS Property Management
844-747-6468 x2
www.sgsmgmt.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 Hayes Street Northeast have any available units?
5204 Hayes Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5204 Hayes Street Northeast have?
Some of 5204 Hayes Street Northeast's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 Hayes Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5204 Hayes Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 Hayes Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 Hayes Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 5204 Hayes Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 5204 Hayes Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 5204 Hayes Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 Hayes Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 Hayes Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 5204 Hayes Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5204 Hayes Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5204 Hayes Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 Hayes Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 Hayes Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
1630 Park
1630 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University