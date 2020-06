Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors elevator courtyard

Charming, one bed/one bath condo apartment close to everything city life has to offer: Hardwood floors, modern kitchen with SS appliances, Elevator building with exterior ramp,Outdoor courtyard as well as private patio. Shops, restaurants and METRO just outside your door. First month and security deposit upon signing lease.