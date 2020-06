Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for someone to sublet a 2BR just off of H Street NE for the month of November (with the option to extend the lease afterward).



Super-new 2 bedroom, 1 bath, with TONS of natural light. Its just two blocks from H Street and a 15-minute walk to Union Market. Pet friendly. Great shared penthouse and roof deck with an excellent view. Laundry and dishwasher in-unit.



$2400/mo.