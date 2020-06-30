5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE

Amenities

ONLINES SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Note: All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or above. Call Showing Time to scheduled an appointment. Totally Renovated Townhouse in Riggs Park! This Abode's New Gleaming Hardwood Flooring, New Appliances, New Paint Job and so much more is awaiting it's new tenants. Don't miss this immaculate property in the city with a suburban neighborhood feel. Beautiful brick exterior with nice yard space and plenty of parking will welcome you and your guest with a hassle free visit every time. Please remove shoes when showing.Thank you for showing.