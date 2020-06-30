All apartments in Washington
5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE

5129 Chillum Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5129 Chillum Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ONLINES SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Note: All applicants must have a credit score of 650 or above. Call Showing Time to scheduled an appointment. Totally Renovated Townhouse in Riggs Park! This Abode's New Gleaming Hardwood Flooring, New Appliances, New Paint Job and so much more is awaiting it's new tenants. Don't miss this immaculate property in the city with a suburban neighborhood feel. Beautiful brick exterior with nice yard space and plenty of parking will welcome you and your guest with a hassle free visit every time. Please remove shoes when showing.Thank you for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE have any available units?
5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5129 CHILLUM PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.

