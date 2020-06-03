509 7TH ST SE #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Live by Eastern Market! Large one bedroom apartment located on the lower level of a beautiful Federal-style row house. This impeccable unit has ceramic floors throughout and is conveniently located two blocks from the Eastern Market Metro and one block from Barrack's Row. This unit offers the classic Capitol Hill lifestyle.