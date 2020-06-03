All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 509 7TH ST SE #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
509 7TH ST SE #B
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:51 PM

509 7TH ST SE #B

509 7th St SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

509 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Live by Eastern Market! Large one bedroom apartment located on the lower level of a beautiful Federal-style row house. This impeccable unit has ceramic floors throughout and is conveniently located two blocks from the Eastern Market Metro and one block from Barrack's Row. This unit offers the classic Capitol Hill lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 7TH ST SE #B have any available units?
509 7TH ST SE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 7TH ST SE #B have?
Some of 509 7TH ST SE #B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 7TH ST SE #B currently offering any rent specials?
509 7TH ST SE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 7TH ST SE #B pet-friendly?
No, 509 7TH ST SE #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 509 7TH ST SE #B offer parking?
Yes, 509 7TH ST SE #B offers parking.
Does 509 7TH ST SE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 7TH ST SE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 7TH ST SE #B have a pool?
No, 509 7TH ST SE #B does not have a pool.
Does 509 7TH ST SE #B have accessible units?
No, 509 7TH ST SE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 509 7TH ST SE #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 7TH ST SE #B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elise
825 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Bixby
601 L St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University