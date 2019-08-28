All apartments in Washington
508 K Street SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

508 K Street SE

508 K Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

508 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared pool
Fitness center
Covered parking
Amenities

24 Hour Front Desk
Pool
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Paid Garage Parking
Complimentary 24 Hour Coffee and Tea Bar
Fitness Center
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Bike Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 K Street SE have any available units?
508 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 K Street SE have?
Some of 508 K Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
508 K Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 K Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 K Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 508 K Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 508 K Street SE does offer parking.
Does 508 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 K Street SE have a pool?
Yes, 508 K Street SE has a pool.
Does 508 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 508 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 K Street SE has units with dishwashers.
