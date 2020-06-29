All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5053 BENNING ROAD SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5053 BENNING ROAD SE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

5053 BENNING ROAD SE

5053 Benning Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5053 Benning Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house could be yours. Public transportation right outside. Housing vouchers excepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have any available units?
5053 BENNING ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5053 BENNING ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
5053 BENNING ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 BENNING ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University