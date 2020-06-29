Rent Calculator
5053 BENNING ROAD SE
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 10
5053 BENNING ROAD SE
5053 Benning Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
5053 Benning Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath house could be yours. Public transportation right outside. Housing vouchers excepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have any available units?
5053 BENNING ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5053 BENNING ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
5053 BENNING ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 BENNING ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 BENNING ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5053 BENNING ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.
