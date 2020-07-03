All apartments in Washington
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 264
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 264

503 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

503 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$3480 per 30 days @ $116 per day
Or rate of $185 per night for stays less than 30 days

This tastefully decorated apartment is fully furnished. The open plan kitchen and living space features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a buttery leather armchair, and a flatscreen HDTV. The kitchen comes with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes to make you feel right at home. This studio offers a comfortable queen sized bed and an immaculately clean full bath, including a bathtub. A desk is placed conveniently below the TV, for when you need to bring your work home with you or use your laptop to surf the Web. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing, shoes, and luggage. You have free access to a full sized washer and dryer unit in the basement of the Flats. This apartment is perfect for the busy professional looking to rent on a month to month basis!

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Upon request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: No
Maid service: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in building
View: City View
Wireless Internet
HDTV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

