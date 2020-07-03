503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 264

Amenities
$3480 per 30 days @ $116 per day
Or rate of $185 per night for stays less than 30 days
This tastefully decorated apartment is fully furnished. The open plan kitchen and living space features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a buttery leather armchair, and a flatscreen HDTV. The kitchen comes with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes to make you feel right at home. This studio offers a comfortable queen sized bed and an immaculately clean full bath, including a bathtub. A desk is placed conveniently below the TV, for when you need to bring your work home with you or use your laptop to surf the Web. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing, shoes, and luggage. You have free access to a full sized washer and dryer unit in the basement of the Flats. This apartment is perfect for the busy professional looking to rent on a month to month basis!
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Upon request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: No
Maid service: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in building
Wireless Internet
HDTV