503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 264

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

$3480 per 30 days @ $116 per day

Or rate of $185 per night for stays less than 30 days



This tastefully decorated apartment is fully furnished. The open plan kitchen and living space features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a buttery leather armchair, and a flatscreen HDTV. The kitchen comes with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes to make you feel right at home. This studio offers a comfortable queen sized bed and an immaculately clean full bath, including a bathtub. A desk is placed conveniently below the TV, for when you need to bring your work home with you or use your laptop to surf the Web. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing, shoes, and luggage. You have free access to a full sized washer and dryer unit in the basement of the Flats. This apartment is perfect for the busy professional looking to rent on a month to month basis!



Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: Upon request

View: City View

Non-smoking

Sofabeds: No

Maid service: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in building

View: City View

Wireless Internet

HDTV