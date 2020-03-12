All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5020 6th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5020 6th Pl NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5020 6th Pl NE

5020 6th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5020 6th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
5020 6th Pl NE Available 04/01/19 Charming 3-level Home In A Quiet Neighborhood - We have a charming, semi-detached, 3-level home with lots of natural light in a quiet neighborhood with a floor to ceiling renovation. It's located in a tidy neighborhood with friendly and respectful neighbors.

The property features a large master bedroom with additional dressing area, big closets, en suite bathroom, 2nd bedroom upstairs, basement may be used as 3rd bedroom (2nd bathroom downstairs); wide front porch facing perpendicular street (no houses directly across); off-street parking with alley access; backyard deck and space for activities.

Three blocks from the Fort Totten Metro Station, very convenient access to the city, Red, Green, and Yellow lines.

Convenient access to: Giant Supermarket (1 mile), Brookland restaurants (1.5 miles), newly opened urban Walmart (.5 miles), Catholic University, Fort Circle and Fort Totten Parks system, Providence Hospital (1 mile), Lamond-Riggs Library (.5 miles), and Art Place at Fort Totten set to open with retail, residential, gym, and Children's Museum

Please inquire via Email.

(RLNE3592563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 6th Pl NE have any available units?
5020 6th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5020 6th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
5020 6th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 6th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 5020 6th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5020 6th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 5020 6th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 5020 6th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 6th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 6th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 5020 6th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 5020 6th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 5020 6th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 6th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 6th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 6th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 6th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University