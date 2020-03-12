Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

5020 6th Pl NE Available 04/01/19 Charming 3-level Home In A Quiet Neighborhood - We have a charming, semi-detached, 3-level home with lots of natural light in a quiet neighborhood with a floor to ceiling renovation. It's located in a tidy neighborhood with friendly and respectful neighbors.



The property features a large master bedroom with additional dressing area, big closets, en suite bathroom, 2nd bedroom upstairs, basement may be used as 3rd bedroom (2nd bathroom downstairs); wide front porch facing perpendicular street (no houses directly across); off-street parking with alley access; backyard deck and space for activities.



Three blocks from the Fort Totten Metro Station, very convenient access to the city, Red, Green, and Yellow lines.



Convenient access to: Giant Supermarket (1 mile), Brookland restaurants (1.5 miles), newly opened urban Walmart (.5 miles), Catholic University, Fort Circle and Fort Totten Parks system, Providence Hospital (1 mile), Lamond-Riggs Library (.5 miles), and Art Place at Fort Totten set to open with retail, residential, gym, and Children's Museum



Please inquire via Email.



(RLNE3592563)