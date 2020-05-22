All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 501 H St Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
501 H St Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:43 AM

501 H St Ne

501 H Street Northeast · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
H Street-NoMa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

501 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
craigslist - Map data OpenStreetMap
501 H St NE Apt 506
(google map)

1BR / 1Ba 875ft2 available jan 7, 2019

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
apartment
w/d in unit

Light filled, spacious one bedroom with den overlooking H St. Unrestricted views north from your balcony and floor to ceiling windows. Whole Foods is only a block away and there are restaurants, bars and music venues all up and down the vibrant H Street corridor. Walk to Union Market, Union Station, Eastern Market and the Mall. Basically the perfect location for an active urban lifestyle in a comfortable and cozy modern apartment with a den that is perfect for home office or perhaps a guest room or studio. Text, call or email to set up a time to see it. $1000 cash bonus upon signing a lease.

Building information https://www.borgermanagement.com/501h-street-washington-dc/

One year lease $75 application fee. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 H St Ne have any available units?
501 H St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 501 H St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
501 H St Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 H St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 H St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 501 H St Ne offer parking?
No, 501 H St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 501 H St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 H St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 H St Ne have a pool?
No, 501 H St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 501 H St Ne have accessible units?
No, 501 H St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 501 H St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 H St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 H St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 H St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 501 H St Ne?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity