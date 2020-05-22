Amenities
501 H St NE Apt 506
(google map)
1BR / 1Ba 875ft2 available jan 7, 2019
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
apartment
w/d in unit
Light filled, spacious one bedroom with den overlooking H St. Unrestricted views north from your balcony and floor to ceiling windows. Whole Foods is only a block away and there are restaurants, bars and music venues all up and down the vibrant H Street corridor. Walk to Union Market, Union Station, Eastern Market and the Mall. Basically the perfect location for an active urban lifestyle in a comfortable and cozy modern apartment with a den that is perfect for home office or perhaps a guest room or studio. Text, call or email to set up a time to see it. $1000 cash bonus upon signing a lease.
Building information https://www.borgermanagement.com/501h-street-washington-dc/
One year lease $75 application fee. Apply online.