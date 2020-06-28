500 SW G STREET SW

500 G St SW, Washington, DC 20024 Southwest - Waterfront
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Enjoy the new vibrant SW Waterfront neigh borough with this 2 levels end unit townhouse. 3 bedrooms/2 and 1/2 baths. 4 seasons room opening on exterior patio.Enclosed brick patio. Beautiful bathrooms. Parking space $200
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
