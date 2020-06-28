All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

500 SW G STREET SW

500 G St SW · No Longer Available
Location

500 G St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy the new vibrant SW Waterfront neigh borough with this 2 levels end unit townhouse. 3 bedrooms/2 and 1/2 baths. 4 seasons room opening on exterior patio.Enclosed brick patio. Beautiful bathrooms. Parking space $200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 SW G STREET SW have any available units?
500 SW G STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 SW G STREET SW have?
Some of 500 SW G STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 SW G STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
500 SW G STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 SW G STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 500 SW G STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 500 SW G STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 500 SW G STREET SW offers parking.
Does 500 SW G STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 SW G STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 SW G STREET SW have a pool?
No, 500 SW G STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 500 SW G STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 500 SW G STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 500 SW G STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 SW G STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
