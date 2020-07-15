4958 Just St NE

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony

End Unit Townhome with large fenced in yard - The two-level townhome boasts plenty of windows and natural light and is nestled at the end of a quiet group of townhomes with plenty of space. The large fenced in yard is level and creates an urban oasis for your family to entertain and enjoy the fresh outdoor air. The expansive deck off the kitchen provides for additional outdoor functional space for those city sunsets. The unit has been professionally painted and ready for your immediate occupancy.



No Pets Allowed



