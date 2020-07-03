All apartments in Washington
4941 Blaine St. NE

4941 Blaine Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4941 Blaine Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Come and view your new home today!

This magnificent home has recently been remodeled and is perfect for you, your family, or roommates. This home was remodeled with fine touches, giving you all the comfort you desire in a suburban home without losing the urban appeal of living in the District.

The property includes the top 2 floors with shared laundry in the basement.

As you enter the home, you are treated with a well lit living room, complete with hardwood floors running throughout the space, leading you into the lovely dining room. The dining room leads you into the spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space for all of your kitchen needs. The kitchen leads outside to the lovely backpack and very large backyard.

With the top two floors and laundry in the basement, this home offers everything you need. The basement will be occupied by a separate tenant.

Upstairs, there are 3 spacious bedrooms, perfect for you and your fellow residents. Each room offers a lot of natural light, reducing the need for lights for large portions of the day. Fresh carpet runs from the stairs all the way through the entire top floor, making it very manageable to keep clean. The spacious bathroom offers a lovely shower as well as a vanity for storage space.

The neighborhood itself is one of the fastest growing in the district. With many homes, including this home, recently renovated, the comfort of the neighborhood has become one of the most desired in the district. There is a Safeway grocery store, CVS, library, tennis court and pool all within a mile. The local metro station is an 8 minute walk, with MetroBus stations giving you access to all points of the District. There are also grocery options within 5 miles and access to both Maryland and the city center within reasonable driving distance(7 Miles)

Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE
1-2 PAW DENIED
3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent
4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent
5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Central A/C, Upgraded Bathroom, Carpet, Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Fenced Yard, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Walking Distance to Transportation, Updated Kitchen, Natural Light

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4941 Blaine St. NE have any available units?
4941 Blaine St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4941 Blaine St. NE have?
Some of 4941 Blaine St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4941 Blaine St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
4941 Blaine St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4941 Blaine St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4941 Blaine St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 4941 Blaine St. NE offer parking?
Yes, 4941 Blaine St. NE offers parking.
Does 4941 Blaine St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4941 Blaine St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4941 Blaine St. NE have a pool?
Yes, 4941 Blaine St. NE has a pool.
Does 4941 Blaine St. NE have accessible units?
No, 4941 Blaine St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4941 Blaine St. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4941 Blaine St. NE has units with dishwashers.

