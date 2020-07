Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

Chris Cunningham and Renters Warehouse present this 5 bedroom 3 full bath Row Home in Petworth. This home is move in ready with three floors of living area. Hardwood floors and new AC units. Walking distance to two Metro's and on several major bus lines to anywhere in DC. This place is a commuters dream. Two off street parking spaces a huge plus. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.