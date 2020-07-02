4914 Arkansas Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Big Detached 4 BR House in Petworth!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 4 BR, 4.5 BA home is ready for you to make your next home! Main level has entry foyer, very large living/dining/family room space, big modern kitchen, and half bath. 2nd level has huge master suite w/vaulted ceiling and luxury bathroom! Also theres another smaller master bedroom and bathroom, a 3rd small bedroom, shared full bath, and full size washer and dryer. Large basement with full bath and kitchenette makes a great guest space/4th bedroom. Parking for 3 cars in back! [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $130K+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5446717)