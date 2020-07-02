All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4914 Arkansas Ave NW
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

4914 Arkansas Ave NW

4914 Arkansas Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Arkansas Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Big Detached 4 BR House in Petworth!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you this wonderful 4 BR, 4.5 BA home is ready for you to make your next home! Main level has entry foyer, very large living/dining/family room space, big modern kitchen, and half bath. 2nd level has huge master suite w/vaulted ceiling and luxury bathroom! Also theres another smaller master bedroom and bathroom, a 3rd small bedroom, shared full bath, and full size washer and dryer. Large basement with full bath and kitchenette makes a great guest space/4th bedroom. Parking for 3 cars in back! [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $130K+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5446717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Arkansas Ave NW have any available units?
4914 Arkansas Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4914 Arkansas Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Arkansas Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Arkansas Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Arkansas Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4914 Arkansas Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Arkansas Ave NW offers parking.
Does 4914 Arkansas Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4914 Arkansas Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Arkansas Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4914 Arkansas Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Arkansas Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4914 Arkansas Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Arkansas Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4914 Arkansas Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4914 Arkansas Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4914 Arkansas Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.

