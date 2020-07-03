4849 Connecticut Ave Nw

Amenities

Available for 1 month to 6 weeks starting Aug 31 or Sep 1. Rent includes wi-fi as well as utilities. Bright, well-furnished one-bedroom apartment on Upper Connecticut Avenue with 40 HDTV. Bedroom is small, but with a full-size bed and plenty of storage space. Living/dining room is large with a giant window that looks out across Rock Creek Park.

Excellent, well-staffed building. Short walk to Van Ness Metro stop, Politics and Prose, and many restaurants. Plenty of open closet and drawer space.



Building has an indoor pool, a gym, 2 tennis courts, and a staffed front desk.