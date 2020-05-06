All apartments in Washington
4842 Kansas Ave - B

4842 Kansas Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

4842 Kansas Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED, Lower-Level, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment for rent in Petworth.

- TONS of natural light
- Private Entrance
- Washer/Dryer in unit!
- Brand New custom kitchen & bathroom
- TONS of storage
- ALL brand new appliances & fixtures
- Shared spacious Front Yard
- OFF-street/driveway Parking
- Garage storage access

Located on Kansas Ave near Sherman Circle on the 62 and 63 Bus stops, with a short 5-minute walk to the 64 bus stop. Easy 15-minute walk to the Georgia/Petworth Metro (Green/Yellow), groceries (Safeway & Yes Organic) and the trendy restaurant area of Upshur Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4842 Kansas Ave - B have any available units?
4842 Kansas Ave - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4842 Kansas Ave - B have?
Some of 4842 Kansas Ave - B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4842 Kansas Ave - B currently offering any rent specials?
4842 Kansas Ave - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4842 Kansas Ave - B pet-friendly?
No, 4842 Kansas Ave - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4842 Kansas Ave - B offer parking?
Yes, 4842 Kansas Ave - B offers parking.
Does 4842 Kansas Ave - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4842 Kansas Ave - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4842 Kansas Ave - B have a pool?
No, 4842 Kansas Ave - B does not have a pool.
Does 4842 Kansas Ave - B have accessible units?
No, 4842 Kansas Ave - B does not have accessible units.
Does 4842 Kansas Ave - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4842 Kansas Ave - B has units with dishwashers.

