4842 Kansas Ave - B

Amenities
NEWLY RENOVATED, Lower-Level, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment for rent in Petworth.
- TONS of natural light
- Private Entrance
- Washer/Dryer in unit!
- Brand New custom kitchen & bathroom
- TONS of storage
- ALL brand new appliances & fixtures
- Shared spacious Front Yard
- OFF-street/driveway Parking
- Garage storage access
Located on Kansas Ave near Sherman Circle on the 62 and 63 Bus stops, with a short 5-minute walk to the 64 bus stop. Easy 15-minute walk to the Georgia/Petworth Metro (Green/Yellow), groceries (Safeway & Yes Organic) and the trendy restaurant area of Upshur Street.