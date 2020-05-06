4842 Kansas Ave - B

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED, Lower-Level, 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment for rent in Petworth.



- TONS of natural light

- Private Entrance

- Washer/Dryer in unit!

- Brand New custom kitchen & bathroom

- TONS of storage

- ALL brand new appliances & fixtures

- Shared spacious Front Yard

- OFF-street/driveway Parking

- Garage storage access



Located on Kansas Ave near Sherman Circle on the 62 and 63 Bus stops, with a short 5-minute walk to the 64 bus stop. Easy 15-minute walk to the Georgia/Petworth Metro (Green/Yellow), groceries (Safeway & Yes Organic) and the trendy restaurant area of Upshur Street.