4820 C Street SE 103
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

4820 C Street SE 103

4820 C Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4820 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Modern Condo with Parking & Amenities - Property Id: 191791

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 bath condominium in Washington, DC less than 2 blocks from the metro and close to shopping and dining.

This condo proudly houses modern light fixtures, hardwood flooring, a high end kitchen, lots of natural light and good closet space.

Additional Details:
Reserved Parking
Cherry Hardwood Floors
Granite Counter tops
Stainless Steel appliances
Jetted Tub
New Washer/Dryer in Unit
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Central Heat & AC
LED Lighting
Fresh paint
Carpeted bedroom

Landlord will:
Provide all utilities for the first 30 days of the lease term
Provide high speed internet for the first 60 days of the lease term
Reimburse application fees to tenant upon lease signing if approved for unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191791
Property Id 191791

(RLNE5406223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

