4820 C Street SE 103

Amenities
Modern Condo with Parking & Amenities - Property Id: 191791
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 bath condominium in Washington, DC less than 2 blocks from the metro and close to shopping and dining.
This condo proudly houses modern light fixtures, hardwood flooring, a high end kitchen, lots of natural light and good closet space.
Additional Details:
Reserved Parking
Cherry Hardwood Floors
Granite Counter tops
Stainless Steel appliances
Jetted Tub
New Washer/Dryer in Unit
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Central Heat & AC
LED Lighting
Fresh paint
Carpeted bedroom
Landlord will:
Provide all utilities for the first 30 days of the lease term
Provide high speed internet for the first 60 days of the lease term
Reimburse application fees to tenant upon lease signing if approved for unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191791
Property Id 191791
(RLNE5406223)