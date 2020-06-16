4820 C Street SE 103

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Modern Condo with Parking & Amenities - Property Id: 191791



Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 bath condominium in Washington, DC less than 2 blocks from the metro and close to shopping and dining.



This condo proudly houses modern light fixtures, hardwood flooring, a high end kitchen, lots of natural light and good closet space.



Additional Details:

Reserved Parking

Cherry Hardwood Floors

Granite Counter tops

Stainless Steel appliances

Jetted Tub

New Washer/Dryer in Unit

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Central Heat & AC

LED Lighting

Fresh paint

Carpeted bedroom



Landlord will:

Provide all utilities for the first 30 days of the lease term

Provide high speed internet for the first 60 days of the lease term

Reimburse application fees to tenant upon lease signing if approved for unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191791

Property Id 191791



(RLNE5406223)