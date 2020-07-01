4808 B STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION. Minutes to Metro Station. Close to Downtown. Property has been renovated with new Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter top. Laundry connections on 2nd floor for convenient. Hardwood floors through out. Off street parking. Fenced yard. New washer and dryer will be placed in unit prior to tenant moving in.