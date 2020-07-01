All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4808 B STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4808 B STREET SE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

4808 B STREET SE

4808 B Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4808 B Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION. Minutes to Metro Station. Close to Downtown. Property has been renovated with new Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter top. Laundry connections on 2nd floor for convenient. Hardwood floors through out. Off street parking. Fenced yard. New washer and dryer will be placed in unit prior to tenant moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4808 B STREET SE have any available units?
4808 B STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 B STREET SE have?
Some of 4808 B STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 B STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
4808 B STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4808 B STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 4808 B STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4808 B STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 4808 B STREET SE offers parking.
Does 4808 B STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4808 B STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4808 B STREET SE have a pool?
No, 4808 B STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 4808 B STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 4808 B STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4808 B STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4808 B STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University