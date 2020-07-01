4808 B Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019 Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION. Minutes to Metro Station. Close to Downtown. Property has been renovated with new Stainless Steel Appliances and granite counter top. Laundry connections on 2nd floor for convenient. Hardwood floors through out. Off street parking. Fenced yard. New washer and dryer will be placed in unit prior to tenant moving in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4808 B STREET SE have any available units?
4808 B STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4808 B STREET SE have?
Some of 4808 B STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4808 B STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
4808 B STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.