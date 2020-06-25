4721 YUMA ST NW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage playground tennis court bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill garage tennis court

Sun-drenched, spacious brick colonial, Janney Elementary, Deal & Wilson district. Move-in condition, beautiful refinished hardwoods! Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry closet, & breakfast nook. Formal dining room, den. Den has been used as dining room and dining room used as family room; both are off kitchen. Huge master bedroom, 2 large closets (one is walk-in with built-ins and fixed stairs to spacious, floored storage attic, good ceiling height. Master bath w/ shower & linen cabinet. BRs #2 & #3, hall linen closet. Large partially finished basement with quarter bath, outside entrance, egress window, closet, laundry, & utilities. Generously sized level backyard--fully fenced & with patio. One-car garage with auto-opener, accessed via alley. Near Friendship "Turtle" Park, with tennis, playing fields, and tot lot. One block to Spring Valley shopping center: restaurants, Wagshal's, Starbucks & Compass coffee, Millie's, Paradiso Pizza, DeCarlo's & more! Mass Ave buses 2 blocks, Tenley Metro * Library 7.5blocks! Janney School 6 blocks! P.S. Lovely neighbors!