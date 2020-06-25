All apartments in Washington
4721 YUMA ST NW
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

4721 YUMA ST NW

4721 Yuma Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Yuma Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
playground
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Sun-drenched, spacious brick colonial, Janney Elementary, Deal & Wilson district. Move-in condition, beautiful refinished hardwoods! Kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, pantry closet, & breakfast nook. Formal dining room, den. Den has been used as dining room and dining room used as family room; both are off kitchen. Huge master bedroom, 2 large closets (one is walk-in with built-ins and fixed stairs to spacious, floored storage attic, good ceiling height. Master bath w/ shower & linen cabinet. BRs #2 & #3, hall linen closet. Large partially finished basement with quarter bath, outside entrance, egress window, closet, laundry, & utilities. Generously sized level backyard--fully fenced & with patio. One-car garage with auto-opener, accessed via alley. Near Friendship "Turtle" Park, with tennis, playing fields, and tot lot. One block to Spring Valley shopping center: restaurants, Wagshal's, Starbucks & Compass coffee, Millie's, Paradiso Pizza, DeCarlo's & more! Mass Ave buses 2 blocks, Tenley Metro * Library 7.5blocks! Janney School 6 blocks! P.S. Lovely neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 YUMA ST NW have any available units?
4721 YUMA ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 YUMA ST NW have?
Some of 4721 YUMA ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 YUMA ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
4721 YUMA ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 YUMA ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 4721 YUMA ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4721 YUMA ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 4721 YUMA ST NW offers parking.
Does 4721 YUMA ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 YUMA ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 YUMA ST NW have a pool?
No, 4721 YUMA ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 4721 YUMA ST NW have accessible units?
No, 4721 YUMA ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 YUMA ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 YUMA ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
